SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The City of Sacramento and the Sierra Health Foundation will host 13 pop-up events Friday, two on Saturday, and another on Sunday in order to keep teens occupied until school starts again on Monday.

The hope is the events will give the teens a place to go, instead of participating in destructive events, including the recent violence at Arden Fair Mall.

Friday:

3-8 pm: Asian Resources, Inc.; 5100 El Paraiso Ave.

4-8 pm: Boys and Girls Club; 5212 Lemon Hill Ave.

7-10 pm: Family Life Center; 4036 14th Ave.

6-9 pm: Foothills Skate Inn; 4700 Auburn Blvd.

5-7 pm: Greater Sac Urban League; 3725 Marysville Blvd.

6-9 pm: Hmong Youth and Parents United; 631 Eleanor Ave.

3-9 pm: IU – Mien Community Services; 5625 Stockton Blvd.

4-8 pm: MAPLE Neighborhood Center; 3301 37th Ave.

4-9 pm: MLK Tech Academy; 3051 Fairfield Street

5-10 pm: Sam Pannell Community Center; 2450 Meadowview Road

4-10 pm: Self Awareness and Recovery; 4625 44th Street Room 12

5-10 pm: Simmons Community Center; 25 Massie Court

6:30-8:30 pm: Sol Collective; 2574 21st Street

Saturday:

6 pm: Voice of the Youth Fruitridge Collaborative; 4625 44th Street

4-8 pm: Hmong Youth and Parents; 631 Eleanor Ave.

Sunday