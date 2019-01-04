  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – At least one person has died after a crash in south Sacramento Friday morning.

The scene is along Elder Creek Road, near Logan Street.

Sacramento police say two cars were involved in the crash, which happened just after 7 a.m. Investigators are still trying to figure out exactly what led up to the crash.

Police say one person has died. No details about the person have been released.

Elder Creek Road is closed between Logan Street and Sun River Drive for the time being. Police say they don’t know when the street will reopen.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates. 

