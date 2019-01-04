HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO (KMGH) — In the past few months there have been dozens of coyote attacks reported on pets in Douglas County. Now, a Highlands Ranch woman is going to unusual lengths to keep her puppies safe.

“The coyote’s live here. It was there home long before it was ours,” said Kae Warnock, who is on a mission to keep her dogs safe.

“We love the outdoors. We love to be outside with our puppies,” she told Denver7.

Her pups, Carmen and Shal, love roaming the backyard of her Highlands Ranch home. But after a series of coyote attacks on pets in the area, Warnock is fighting back with an usual type of dog vest: Coyote Vests.

The vests are made out of bite-proof kevlar, and include spikes perfectly suited for a heavy metal band.

“They do look very punk. They could be a rock band. A doggy rock band,” said Warnock, laughing. “I think they look like little baby Elvis. Kind of punk Elvis.”

Warnock’s vests cost $100 each.

She says the vests are designed to make the dogs appear bigger and offer protection in case of an attack.

“A predator goes for the neck. So a predator is going to bite here, So that’s going to be a deterrent immediately because it’s spiked,” said Warnock.

Warnock found the vests online after searching for ways to protect her dogs. A coyote had already jumped their six-foot fence and snatched the family cat.

“He jumped the fence with the cat. My husband – greatest leap I’ve ever seen him do – jumped the fence with a big flashlight, chasing after the coyote screaming, and pulled the cat out of the coyote’s mouth,”

The cat survived, but later disappeared after what she believes was another coyote attack.

“I’ve gotta do what I can for them,” said Warnock. “I’ve already lost one pet to the coyotes. I really need to think about what’s going to happen and what’s going to be best for these guys.”

Warnock said the vests have doubled as Halloween costumes, and haven’t hurt her dogs’ street cred on walks through the neighborhood.

“I don’t think any other dogs ever laughed at them,” she said.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t have any hard numbers on coyote attacks. They also don’t endorse any products, but they applaud anything that improves pet safety.

For Warnock,, a little more protection for her rock and roll pups is worth its weight in gold.

“They’re goofy little outfits. I don’t know if they work. They just make me feel better.”

You can find more information about the company that makes these vests at coyotevest.com.

