STOCKTON (CBS13) — Friday was the deadline for Stockton residents to sign up for the program to get free money for 18 months, and researchers say enough people signed up for the project to move forward.

Researchers associated with the project said more than half of the 1,200 letters randomly sent last month to households where the median income is at or below $46,000, were answered.

Soon, 100 people will be chosen to receive $500 a month for 18 months, no questions asked.

The Stockton Economic Empowerment Demonstration (SEED) program had trouble getting people to respond to the letters, which were not addressed to anyone. Residents did not meet the Dec. 23rd deadline, so leaders with the program pushed it back to Jan. 4.

The people who responded to the letters are working with researchers who will select the lucky 100.

SEED will study how an extra $500 will impact resident’s health and stress level. This is the first city-led guaranteed basic income project in the country.

The researchers said the first round of checks should roll out next month

The researchers will also have a comparison group as part of the program. It consists of 200 additional people who will get a $20 gift card for filling out surveys and provide feedback.