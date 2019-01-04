SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Governor-Elect Gavin Newsom and his family are going to move into the Governor’s Mansion, according to a statement from Cheif Spokesperson Nathan Click.

In a statement Click said:

“Like any parents balancing the modern demands of work and family, the Governor-elect and incoming First Partner have spent a significant amount of time over the last few weeks considering where to reside as a family, balancing the unique full-time responsibilities of their jobs with the best interests of their four young children.

To best serve the people of California while also maximizing family time together, the Newsoms have therefore decided to move to Sacramento. On Monday, they will move into the Governor’s Mansion – along with their four children, their two family dogs, and their family bunny rabbit — and reside there for the immediate future.

They look forward to getting to know their new neighbors and becoming an active part of the larger Sacramento community. They also thank Governor Brown and Anne Gust Brown for their immeasurable support and generosity during this transition.”

The mansion was just vacated Friday as current Governor Jerry Brown packed up, preparing to enter private life in Colusa County.

Brown moved into the mansion back in 2016 after the historic building saw extensive renovations.

Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom is being sworn-in on Monday. An inauguration concert benefiting the California Fire Foundation is set for Sunday featuring Pitbull, Common and other acts.