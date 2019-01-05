  • CBS13On Air

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Two Vacaville police offers were in the right place at the right time to thwart a crime. They say they were grabbing a quick bite at an In-N-Out restaurant when they saw two hooded men smash a car window across the parking lot.

One officer gave chase, while the other stopped a getaway car parked nearby.

The would-be robbers took off on foot and ran across Nut Tree Parkway, but police backup arrived and help nabbed the men.

The suspects were identified as:

  • Marcus Collins, 20, Sacramento
  • Katriel Weidman, 19, Fairfield
  • Ramon Lusby, 19, Fairfield

Officers transported all three to the Solano County Jail and booked them for charges related to burglary and conspiracy.

Police are using this incident to remind people not to leave valuables in their car.

Robbers busted the window out of this car.

