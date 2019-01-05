Comments
The snow is coming down in the higher elevations. Chains are currently required for all vehicles heading into the Sierra on Highways 50 and 80, unless the vehicles are four-wheel-drive with snow tires on all four wheels.
Caltrans says the chain requirements start one mile east of Baxter on Highway 80, ending one mile east of Truckee.
On Highway 50, chains are required 1.5 miles west of Kyburz to Meyers.
