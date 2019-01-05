The snow is coming down in the higher elevations. Chains are currently required for all vehicles heading into the Sierra on Highways 50 and 80, unless the vehicles are four-wheel-drive with snow tires on all four wheels.

Caltrans says the chain requirements start one mile east of Baxter on Highway 80, ending one mile east of Truckee.

ALSO: Weather Halts Weekend Shutdown Of Tower Bridge

On Highway 50, chains are required 1.5 miles west of Kyburz to Meyers.

Stay tuned to CBS13 for complete weather coverage all weekend.