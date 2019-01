LODI (CBS13) — Lodi Police say they cited three clerks at smoke shops and tobacco stores for selling to minors.

Officers, working with police cadets, conducted a minor decoy operation across the city. The underage decoys attempted to buy tobacco at 24 shops.

Police say they cited all three clerks and arrested one for a felony warrant.