LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol closed down a section of the Pacific Coast Highway Saturday night as heavy rains led to a mudslide on the busy highway.

CHP officers responded to the scene at PCH near Tonga St. shortly after 7 p.m. Officers reported multiple vehicles were stuck in the mud.

All lanes were closed at Las Posas to Encinal Canyon Rd. until further notice.

Shortly after the closure, the National Weather Service issued a flood advisory until 10:30 p.m. for L.A. County, including the Woolsey Fire burn areas of Agoura Hills, Thousand Oaks, Malibu, Westlake Village, and Calabasas.