MODESTO (CBS13) — With heavy hearts, thousands from around the world packed the Cross Point Community Church in Modesto to remember Corporal Ronil Singh.

Rocky Prakesh is a Canadian Mounted Police Officer who attended, “We are in the same line of duty and it touched me when I heard about it and I wanted to be here to support the family and the police department.”

Newman Police Department Chief Randy Richardson remembered Ronil as a jokester, “Ron had a knack for smiling and making everybody happy.”

But fighting back tears, the chief recalled the last time he saw him, “Had I known when I sent him home Christmas morning that this would be the last time I saw him, I would have hugged him.”

It wasn’t all tears though, as often remembering Ronil had everyone laughing.

“I know he is up there looking down not wanting us to cry but he never listened to me so…” shared Chief Richardson.

Ronil’s brother talked about growing up together in Fiji and his desire to serve and protect, When we first got our television, he started watching Cops. And he always wanted to become law enforcement.”

Those who worked with Ronil recalled their favorite memories with a video tribute.

Everyone spoke of Ronil’s love for his family.

Chief Richardson added, “To the family, I want you to know I’m sorry. And I will always be here if you ever need anything.”

Ronil leaves behind a wife and five-month-old son.

