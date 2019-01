SACRAMENTO (CBS 13) — The bright and festive Global Winter Wonderland has been rained out for its final weekend. Organizers of the annual event posted on its website today that weather is forcing it to close for the season.

The holiday festival and multi-cultural celebration opened December 5th at Cal Expo.

