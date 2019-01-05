  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:00 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    02:00 AMPaid Program
    02:30 AMPaid Program
    03:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sierra, snow, weather

GOLD RIVER (CBS13) — Before hitting the snow traffic along I-80 slowed to a stop leaving drivers waiting for hours. Chain controls were in effect starting east of Gold Run. Drivers ran into heavy snow just above 4 thousand feet. Cal-Trans was forced to close the highway at times and turn people around as they worked to clear crashes and slide-outs.

“It looked like there was a car that got nailed by a train and some other crashes and stuff, but once we got through that it was no problem,” said Chad Ingersoll from Colfax.

But for those that did make it through the road hazards, the winter wonder didn’t disappoint. The fresh powder was perfect for family fun.

“Love it, love it. I like living in Colfax where I don’t have to deal with it every day, but close enough to come bring the kids up and play in it,” Ingersoll said as he watched his kids sled down a hill near Blue Canyon.

The resorts were packed as well. Skiers and snowboarders took full advantage as some three feet of snow fell throughout the day.

Back on the roads, as night fell.

“It was really scary,” said driver Bryana Insixiengmay making her way from Sacramento to Reno.

“I didn’t even know it was going to be like this. I didn’t know there was going to be a snowstorm or anything like that. I was thinking we were going to go to the snow and it was going to be pretty mellow but not actual snow coming down,” she said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s