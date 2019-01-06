  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMadam Secretary
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:30 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    12:00 AMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:9/11, Ambulance, california, dispatch, EMS, Fire, power outage, Sacramento, Sacramento Regional Fire/EMS Communications Center

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Regional Fire/EMS Communications Center, the agency responsible for dispatching all fire crews and ambulances in Sacramento County was dispatching in the dark on Sunday night.

Sacramento Metro Fire Captain Chris Vestal confirmed the outage to CBS13 on Sunday evening and said that local Law Enforcement dispatch centers were answering the Fire and EMS phone calls. Those law enforcement dispatchers are in contact with Fire Dispatchers via cell phone, who are then dispatching Fire and EMS crews using handheld radios and keeping track of them using paper.  Normally Fire dispatchers use dispatch consoles with radios and computers.

It’s not known why the Fire/EMS dispatch center’s backup power system failed, leaving dispatchers in the dark, but crews are investigating and working on fixing the problem.  It’s not known when power will be restored.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s