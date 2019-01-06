SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP)– Thousands were without power on Sunday Evening as a storm brought rain and snow to Northern California. Strong winds brought trees down and powerlines in a number of areas with more than 20,000 customers without power around Sacramento including more than 10,000 without power in the city of Elk Grove. Roadways and freeways flooded near Galt, Elk Grove and South Sacramento.

The National Weather Service says a winter storm brought winds that gusted up to 49 mph (79 kph) on Sunday.

Avalanche warnings have been posted in parts of California, Nevada and Utah after a winter storm dumped heavy snow on the region. I-80 closed eastbound from Colfax all the way to the Nevada state line.

RESOURCES:

Sacramento Municipal Utility District Power Outage Map

Pacific Gas and Electric Outages

CAL TRANS Road Conditions