NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Fourteen people, including two infants, were saved in a major rescue out of Nevada County after getting stuck in the snow.

It happened in the backcountry of the Grouse Ridge area in northern Nevada County over the weekend. Everyone is safe after the rescue, but as Northern California prepares for another storm system, this serves as a warning for folks to be prepared.

As this weekend’s storm dumped rain and snow, shutting down major roads, several families wanted to take advantage of the fresh power by 4-wheeling in the backcountry.

Car after car got stuck in the heavy snowfall. The Nevada County Sheriff’s search and rescue team, which is staffed by volunteers, dispatched two tracked UTV’s to rescue the group.

As the team was responding, another 911 call came from the same area, from a different group needing help.

Rescue crews said the stranded families were fortunate that they were high enough on the mountain to have cell service.

David Landry was out in his snow vehicle when he ran into the search teams and offered to help.

“For as cold as it was. With the wind blowing, I can only imagine being stuck,” Landry said. “I had empty seats that could help them get back down or whatever situation may have been.”

In total, 14 people comprised of three separate groups were saved and brought down the mountain in close to white out conditions. Landry was one of three local residents who offered assistance with snowcats and a plow truck, in addition to the volunteer rescue team.

Volunteers risked their own lives at a time of crisis.

With more rain and snow on the way, authorities want folks to enjoy the snow, but ask everyone to be prepared, travel in groups, and have enough food and supplies and cell service in case of an emergency.