MODESTO (CBS13) — A man is behind bars after reportedly filing a false police report that he was robbed at his job on New Year’s Eve.

Modesto Police said Philip Silva was arrested on charges of embezzlement, grand theft and filing a false police report. On Dec. 31, Silva was working as a teller for the US Bank at 3501 Tully Road. Police said he filed a police report indicating he was robbed of a large amount of cash.

Through the police’s investigation, they said Silva’s story did not add up. Investigators then conducted a search warrant and located evidence supporting the charges filed against him.

Silva was arraigned at the Stanislaus County Courthouse Monday.

Police are still actively investigating the incident and ask the public to come forward with any information regarding the case.