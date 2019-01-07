COLFAX (CBS13) — Caltrans is cleaning up after a winter storm that closed Interstate 80 this weekend. If you’re heading up here between Colfax and Truckee, you better have your chains.

It was a parking lot in Colfax Monday morning. Drivers, including Maria Deras, tried to beat the worst of the weather.

“They told us that we had to pull along the side,” Deras said. “They’re closed and we can’t go up there. We were trying to but it’s not happening. There were people here since 3 p.m.”

READ: Whiteout Conditions Close I-80 In Sierra

I-80 shut down in both directions for 17 hours after a winter storm pushed through the Sierras Sunday night. Deras and her family of seven slept in their SUV.

“We couldn’t get a hotel! They’re all booked and they’re expensive too,” said Deras.

They parked alongside a gas station like dozens of others off the freeway, close to a bathroom and a bounty of snacks.

ALSO: Arrest Made In Case Of ‘Friendly Thief’ Who Targeted Elderly Women At Grocery Stores

The clerk said, “It’s been a busy night. We had a lot of people just coming in and parking in the parking lot.”

Despite news reports indicating the roads were closed, some decided to brave it anyway.

“Hopefully it will lighten up a bit,” said Sin Nguyen.

Travelers didn’t have to wait too long, I-80 opened up at 7 a.m. in both directions. The wait was worth it for diehards hoping to be the first on the ski lift after four feet of snow at Squaw Valley in just two days.