DAVIS (CBS13) – Police in Davis are investigating a series of daytime robberies reported over the weekend.

Davis police say the first two incidents happened on Saturday. In the first, around 1:20 p.m. along the 1200 block of Alvarado Avenue, a suspect reportedly walked up to the victim and pulled up his shirt, revealing what looked like the handle of a knife in his waistband.

The second incident happened along the 1400 block of West Covell Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. Two people reported that they were walking when a man went up to them and demanded money. The suspect reportedly had his hand in his pocket like he had a weapon.

The final incident happened on Sunday a little after 2:30 p.m. A man reportedly walked up the victim near Cowell Boulevard and Ensenada Drive and demanded money. This suspect reportedly flashed a gun, police say.

Officers are asking people to be extra cautious and always aware of their surroundings when out walking.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Davis police.