BAKERSFIELD (CBS13) — A dog in Bakersfield is recovering after it was dragged behind a moving scooter. Video of the incident was posted on Facebook and has since been shared thousands of times.

Bakersfield police confirmed Monday night that they are investigating the incident and have found the dog. The graphic, disturbing videos showing a small dog being dragged through the street sparked outrage and a police investigation.

Photos were also taken and shared after the person responsible for dragging the dog was confronted. They show the dog with bloody paws and the alleged suspect smiling with the dog in her arms.

Witnesses said the dog was dragged at least 100 yards at about 15 miles per hour. The man who confronted the woman with the dog and posted photos said she was defensive.

Bakersfield police say the dog is expected to make a full recovery.