FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Police are investigating after four people were shot during a rap music video shoot at a Fairfield business over the weekend.

Fairfield police say a masked gunman showed up to the North Texas Street business – which investigators say had allowed a private party to film a rap video – on Saturday night. The suspect opened the front door and opened fire, then starting running away while firing some more.

The people inside started firing back, but it appears the suspect wasn’t hit.

Officers say four people in their 20s were hurt in the shooting. Two people were hit in the back of the head, while the two others had wounds to their backs. Another person suffered a broken leg while trying to run away in the dark.

A total of five guns were found at the scene, officers say.

Police say one person at the scene was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm. The suspect has not been identified at this point.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with further information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Fairfield police at (707) 428-7344.