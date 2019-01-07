Filed Under:Davis, UC Davis Burn Center

DAVIS (CBS13) —  A man died from burn injuries in a travel trailer fire Saturday night, according to Davis fire authorities.

Crews reponded to the fire just before 8 p.m. Saturday near the 2700 block of Mace Blvd. At the scene, the crews found a travel trailer completely engulfed in fire.

Firefighters located a burn victim outside of the trailer with severe injuries. The victim was taken to UC Davis hospital by helicopter but succumbed to his injuries. Officials said the victim is a Hispanic male in his mid to late 30s.

The cause of the fire has still not been determined and is under investigation. Investigators said they believe it was accidental.

