SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Bradshaw Animal Shelter is working to reunite a cat that was thrown out of a car at a local park to its family.

The shelter said a couple was at a park near Cottage Way and Bell Street when they witnessed a car pull up and throw the cat out. They believe the cat is around eight-years-old and have confirmed that he is a neutered male cat.

The cat reportedly has a good personality, so the shelter said there is a chance that a neighbor, an angry roommate, or significant other may have dumped the cat.

If you know the owner of the car, please let the person know the cat is at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter under animal ID A754874.