STOCKTON (CBS13) – Power outages after a windy storm rolled through the region on Sunday have prompted some schools to be closed on Monday.

In Stockton, the Lincoln Unified says a total of three of their schools are closed on Monday:

-Lincoln High School

-Lincoln Elementary School

-Tully C. Knoles Elementary School

In Sacramento, power outages have prompted Abraham Lincoln Elementary School in the far east area of the district to be closed for Monday. All other Sac City Unified schools remain open on Monday.

If you know about a school closure we don’t know about, let us know!