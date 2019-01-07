SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — After the strong storm Sunday, Sacramento crews are taking advantage in the break from rain to clean up at least 100 downed trees.

Anthony Schlie’s front yard tree just could not withstand the strong weekend winds.

“All of a sudden I heard just a big old crack and walked out and there was no tree. It was gone,” Schlie said.

It came crashing down during Sunday’s record-breaking rainfall, which brought wind gusts up to 50 miles an hour.

“It missed my car by about five feet. It took up the whole street, all the way across. It was huge,” Schlie said.

There was a similar scene across the valley.

“We’ve had quite a few of these where they’re either waterlogged or the wind gets ahold of them and the extra weight can cause them to come down or the ground gets soft and the roots come up, the tree will fall that way,” said Paul Swanson with the Davis Fire Department.

Crews spent much of Monday with ladders, saws, and rakes, cleaning up before the next round of winter weather hits Sacramento.

The city of Sacramento said they responded to 100 toppled trees from the storm. They warned that it could take a minimum of three days to clean up the mess.

For Schlie, his front yard tree has now become a pile of firewood. He said the tree had likely been suffering from years of drought, and he planned to cut it down anyway.

More rain is expected to arrive Tuesday. Officials are warning the public to never go near trees that have come in contact with power lines.