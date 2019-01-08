SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police said a man is behind bars after running away from a traffic stop, resisting arrest, and reportedly trying to shoot a police officer.

The incident started Sunday night when a Sacramento Police Officer pulled over a vehicle learning its vehicle registration was two years overdue. After a few attempts, the officer got the car to pull over on Seavey Circle. Right as the car parked, the driver reportedly ran away and the officer followed him in a foot pursuit.

During the chase, the officer lost the suspect and searched the area, finding the suspect hiding. The officer reportedly spoke to the suspect, who initially cooperated, but then ran away again.

The officer then caught up to the suspect and took him down. On the ground, police said the suspect was violent, and resisted arrest, trying to run away again.

The suspect found his way to his feet about five feet from the officer, so the officer pointed his taser at him, warning the suspect that he was going to be tased. The suspect allegedly told the officer that he was going to shoot him, so the officer tased the suspect, who fell down and was detained.

While arresting the suspect, the officer said he felt a firearm in the suspect’s hand and heard a clicking sound of the trigger being pulled by the suspect.

The suspect was told to “drop the gun” and the two struggled for the gun, but the officer managed to pin the suspect’s hand to the ground to prevent him from shooting the officer.

Officials said the suspect also reportedly bit the officer on the wrist. Police said the struggle lasted about a minute and a half before more officers arrived on the scene and arrested the suspect.

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Artavious Coleman. Coleman had a felony warrant from out of state for failing to register as a sex offender.

Police said his gun was determined to be a Lorcin Model L380 .380 caliber pistol. Officers reportedly found multiple rounds in the magazine of the gun and none in the chamber.

The officer who struggled with Coleman was hurt in the incident and was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

Coleman was arrested for attempted homicide of a peace officer, felony resisting, possession of a firearm by a felon, convicted person in possession of a concealed firearm, and his felony warrant.

Body camera footage from the incident can be viewed on the Sacramento Police’s Youtube page. Viewer discretion is advised.