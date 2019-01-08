COLUSA (CBS13) – Authorities say two men were killed in a small plane crash near Colusa on Monday.

The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office says they were alerted around noon by the FAA about a possible plane crash a little over two miles south of Colusa. Two people and a dog were reportedly on board the plane.

Deputies soon found a badly injured dog near the Wescott Road area, as well as evidence that a plane had crashed into a water retention pond next to a flooded rice field.

A dive team was called to the scene and the bodies of two men were found among the wreckage, deputies say.

The two people killed have been identified as 66-year-old Healdsburg resident Jeffery Thomas Webber and 71-year-old Arnaudville, La. resident Lionel J. Robin.

Both the FAA and NTSB will be investigating exactly what caused the crash.

Authorities have not commented on the current condition of the dog.