  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colusa County, plane crash

COLUSA (CBS13) – Authorities say two men were killed in a small plane crash near Colusa on Monday.

The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office says they were alerted around noon by the FAA about a possible plane crash a little over two miles south of Colusa. Two people and a dog were reportedly on board the plane.

Deputies soon found a badly injured dog near the Wescott Road area, as well as evidence that a plane had crashed into a water retention pond next to a flooded rice field.

A dive team was called to the scene and the bodies of two men were found among the wreckage, deputies say.

The two people killed have been identified as 66-year-old Healdsburg resident Jeffery Thomas Webber and 71-year-old Arnaudville, La. resident Lionel J. Robin.

Both the FAA and NTSB will be investigating exactly what caused the crash.

Authorities have not commented on the current condition of the dog.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s