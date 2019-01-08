DAVIS (CBS13) — The Davis Police Department is searching for the suspects involved in the incidents which took place over the weekend. Money and gift cards were taken in all three incidents.

“As a student, I don’t want to get robbed,” said UC Davis junior, Brianna Deanda who added that safety is key whenever she’s out and about.

“Usually I try and walk in bigger groups but a lot of times coming home from class, I have night classes and it’s something that I have to be cautious about,” she said.

Fellow students agreed.

“I’m always with my friends and I always carry pepper spray in case anything happens,” said Karla Carrillo, sophomore.

Anything, including robberies.

“Kind of the weird thing was we had three in two days,” said Lieutenant Paul Doroshov, public information officer for Davis City Police Department.

According to the department, the first happened Saturday on the 1400 block of West Covell Boulevard. In that case, a Hispanic male approached two victims and demanded money. The suspect had his hand in his pocket as if he had a weapon.

The second happened that same day on the 1200 block of Alvarado. A Hispanic male approached the victim and demanded money. Doroshov added that the suspect appeared to have a knife on his waistband.

The third happened Sunday in the area of Cowell Boulevard just east of Ensenada. In this robbery the suspect “was armed with a handgun,” said Doroshov.

He added that Davis, while still a safe community, has seen an uptick in personal robberies. Last year, 41 robberies occurred in total. He said students are often the victims of property related crimes.

“Students tend to have nice electronics, they tend to carry cash,” he said.

The area where the crime happened is populated by student renters. The department is advising people to be alert and aware of their surroundings.

“A lot of times robbers will be less likely to target someone if they’re looking around and look alert as opposed to someone who looks distracted,” Doroshov said.

He said if you get confronted or targeted, comply. Get as much information as you can about the suspect and call the Davis Police Department.

Officials are still searching for the suspects. They say they could be two or even three different suspects targeting people.