SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — What a sweet reunion! The Bradshaw Animal Shelter shared pictures today of a cat that went missing over a year ago reuniting with its owner.

Boogie Oogie the cat went missing back in October 2017. He was reunited with his owner on Tuesday.

“Words can not express how grateful I feel. Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. It’s a great way to start the new year,” said Boogie’s mom.

The shelter said Boogie’s mom checked with shelter lost and found pages and visited local shelters, searching for Boogie.

Finally, they were reunited after a couple brought him in and the Facebook community found his owner.