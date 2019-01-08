MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) – Teenage girls were caught on camera hurling heavy objects at McDonald’s employees in Moreno Valley after being asked to leave a children’s play area – causing thousand dollars worth of damage, according to police.

“I was about to get hit in the head. They were throwing them pretty high too, like they had no aim,” said employee Dexter Forbes Jr.

Forbes claimed they broke a monitor during a fight that quickly escalated.

“Telling me to get up and fight them, and I said I’m not gonna fight you,” a 28-year-old mother, who didn’t want to be identified, said. “I mean, you saw what they did to the older man.”

