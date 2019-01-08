VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A Vacaville man was arrested Monday at the Sacramento Lottery office thinking he was cashing in on a big prize, that he reportedly stole from his roommate.

Vacaville police arrested a 35-year-old Adul Saosongyang for stealing his roommate’s winning lottery scratcher ticket worth $10 million.

The roommate originally bought the Scratcher Lottery Ticket for $30 in December. The ticket was a winner, and the roommate thought it was worth $10,000.

When the roommate went to collect his winning the next morning, he was told his ticket was not a winner but had also been altered. The victim suspected one of his roommates stole the winning ticket while he was sleeping and immediately reported the theft to the police.

His suspicions were proven true when his roommate, Saosongyang, tried to cash in the winning ticket at the Lottery’s Sacramento District office and was told it was worth $10 million, not $10,000.

Lottery officials were unaware at that point that the ticket was reported stolen but began the routine investigation that they conduct on all winnings over $600. The officials were told at the Lucky Grocery Store, where the ticket was purchased, that the ticket may have been stolen. Security footage was obtained by lottery officials from Lucky in Vacaville.

Police and lottery officials began comparing notes and determined that Saosongyang had bought a similar Scratcher ticket, altered it, and swapped it with the winning ticket.

On Monday, the lottery investigator invited Saosongyang to the district office to collect his winnings, but instead of walking away with a check, he was met by Vacaville detectives who had an arrest warrant for grand theft.

Saosongyang was booked into the Sacramento County Jail and will be transferred to the Solano County Jail later this week.