SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Missing and abandoned dogs and cats brought to shelters may need to be microchipped before being returned to their owners, or adopted to new families.

Senate Bill 64 was introduced Monday by Senator Ling Ling Chang (R-Diamond Bar).

If passed and signed into law, animal control agencies, shelters, the SPCA, and rescue groups would be required to microchip dogs and cats before releasing the pets to their owners, adopting, selling, or giving away the animals. Current law requires those agencies and groups to simply scan for a microchip in order to identify an owner and make a reasonable attempt to reunite that pet with its owner.