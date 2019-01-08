  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Sacramento, Sacramento International Airport

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A new low-cost carrier will soon be flying out of Sacramento International Airport.

Tuesday, officials announced that Sun Country Airlines will be starting a nonstop flight to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport starting in May. The flights, which will operate out of Terminal B, will be offered four times a week – Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Sun Country Airlines was found in 1982 and is based in Minneapolis.

The SMF to MSP flights start on May 23. One way fares start as low as $119.

