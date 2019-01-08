SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A search is on in a south Sacramento neighborhood after a shooting left at least one person hurt.

The scene is along the 7800 block of Orchard Woods Circle.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, the incident was first reported just after 9 a.m. Deputies have now set up a perimeter in the area and a K9 unit is helping search for the suspect.

Sheriffs Dept. investigating a shooting 7800 block of Orchard Woods in south Sac. Law enf perimeter is set up in area. K9 search underway for suspect. Plz avoid area. Call 911 to report suspicious activity. Will provide details and susp desc asap. pic.twitter.com/z0k0uhhsOP — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) January 8, 2019

The condition of the person hurt is not known at this time.

Authorities are asking people to stay out of the area if at all possible.

Anyone who sees any suspicious activity is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.