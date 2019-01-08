Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – At least one person has died after a big rig crash involving two big rigs near Stockton Tuesday morning.
The scene is along northbound Highway 99 at Arch Road.
According to California Highway Patrol, the crash was first reported just after 5 a.m. Caltrans says both the center and right lanes are blocked due to the crash.
CHP confirms there has been a fatality.
Traffic is backing up to French Camp Road. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if they can as CHP estimates the lanes could be closed past 9 a.m.