STOCKTON (CBS13) – At least one person has died after a big rig crash involving two big rigs near Stockton Tuesday morning.

The scene is along northbound Highway 99 at Arch Road.

#TrafficAlert STOCKTON: The #2 (center) and #3 (right) lanes on northbound State Route 99 at Arch Road are closed due to a big rig vs. big rig collision. Traffic backed up to French Camp Road. pic.twitter.com/6cffR44f4H — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) January 8, 2019

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash was first reported just after 5 a.m. Caltrans says both the center and right lanes are blocked due to the crash.

CHP confirms there has been a fatality.

Traffic is backing up to French Camp Road. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if they can as CHP estimates the lanes could be closed past 9 a.m.