YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — A man’s body was found off the roadway in Yuba County Wednesday morning, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department said they received a 911 call Wednesday about a body found on the side of the road near an agriculture business in the 1900 block of Feather River Boulevard.

Deputies said the body was a deceased Hispanic man in his mid-30s in a muddy area off the road.

Investigators said they do not believe the body had been in the muddy area for more than 24 hours. The death is being considered suspicious due to physical injuries deputies found and where the body was found.

The official cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.

Officials have not released the identity of the deceased.

Algodon Road leading to Feather River Boulevard and 1900 block of Feather River Boulevard remained closed while the scene was processed.