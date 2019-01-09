CARMEL (CBS13) — A Sacramento woman is under arrest in Monterey County tonight for alleged child abduction. Monterey County deputies say Michelle Lynn Dorsey appeared to have taken five children from Sacramento.

They were all located after two were found selling candy outside a local grocery store in Carmel. Deputies responded to the Safeway shopping center in Carmel after store employees called them, complaining about teenagers selling candy outside.

Trespassing and refusing to leave, deputies say those 15-year-old boys were selling candy, by telling customers they were raising money for their basketball team.

READ: New Sidewalk Plan To Uproot Decades-Old Trees In Elk Grove

Only when deputies started asking questions about the so-called “candy drive” did they begin unwrapping what turned out to be a criminal investigation. Deputies eventually found a total of five teenage boys with Dorsey.

The children’s ages range from 14 to 16 years old. They are all runaways.

“Two of the juveniles were reported missing out of the Sacramento area,” Monterey County Sheriff Captain John Thornburg said. “They were not with their parents. So all five juveniles were turned over to Child Protective Services and we arrested the adult.”

ALSO: South Sacramento Community Gathers To Grieve 19-Year-Old Mother Killed Tuesday

Complaints of candy sales, leading an abduction case. And the location of five children. Deputies say they don’t know when Dorsey allegedly took the teens, or why.

Dorsey appeared in court once already this week. She is due back before a judge on Thursday.