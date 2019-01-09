SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The E. coli outbreak tied to romaine lettuce grown in California is now over. The lettuce that was making people sick should no longer be available for sale, according to a statement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Investigators from the FDA, the CDC, and state and local agencies are continuing to look into the potential source of the outbreak of illnesses linked to romaine lettuce grown in California during the fall.

Producers and distributors of the lettuce are encouraged to label their products with the harvest location and date and whether it was grown hydroponically or greenhouse-grown. Doing so will help consumers in the future know if they are buying lettuce from a region affected by an outbreak.