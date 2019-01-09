SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California received a last-minute extension to meet REAL ID requirements, Wednesday.

Without the extension, Californians would have to show a passport to fly, starting Jan. 22, even if they already had a REAL ID.

Last year, the Department of Homeland Security notified the DMV its process for verifying residency for the REAL ID was not adequate.

The state now has until April 1 to get into compliance.

The extension will most likely not be reflected on the Department of Homeland Security website until the government reopens.