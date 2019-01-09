  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:California DMV, DHS, REAL ID

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California received a last-minute extension to meet REAL ID requirements, Wednesday.

Without the extension, Californians would have to show a passport to fly, starting Jan. 22, even if they already had a REAL ID.

READ: Homeland Security Says DMV Did Not Comply With REAL ID Regulations, 2.3M IDs Already Issued

Last year, the Department of Homeland Security notified the DMV its process for verifying residency for the REAL ID was not adequate.

The state now has until April 1 to get into compliance.

The extension will most likely not be reflected on the Department of Homeland Security website until the government reopens.

