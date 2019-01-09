ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Decades-old trees may be ripped from their roots to provide a sidewalk for pedestrians, and some homeowners aren’t too happy about.

It’s a walk no one wants to take down Elk Grove Florin Road near Carmel Valley Way, especially when it’s raining.

“Most of the time I feel like I’m going to get hit, but I just get used to it after a while,” said Jacob Moiena, a student at Elk Grove High School.

It’s just down the street from the high school and the sidewalk turns into a park trail on the south end. Right across the street the sidewalk abruptly comes to a dead stop.

“It would help if there were sidewalks instead of walking on muddy track or the muddy grass, all we got is a bike lane that doesn’t feel safe,” he said.

The end, however, may be near for this dead-end sidewalk.

“We are working with each individual property owner,” said Bob Murdoch, the city’s public works director.

Some say the sidewalk may come at a cost to some dozen or more trees.

“I’ve got some trees I’ve been growing for 25 to 30 years and we don’t want to lose that,” said Jim Trimboli.

Retired Elk Grove High teacher, Trimboli, has lived in his home without a sidewalk for 60 years. Now the threat of eminent domain is encroaching onto his lawn.

“I’m going to lose a lot of my property upfront which I don’t want to lose,” Trimboli said.

It may just be over 1,000 feet, but fixing it is no walk in the park. The city is using an $800,000 grant to make improvements, ripping out whatever may be in the way.

“With three schools in the area, and we have residents and students that live on the east side trying to get to both the high school and elementary school and middle school… so we need to fill in the gap’s and be able to provide a continuous path,” Murdoch said.

Although Jim doesn’t want it in front of house, it’s a sacrifice he’s willing to make to keep students safe.

”You know we are kind of torn in between, we want to see improvement, but I’m at the age now where I’m not sure what I’m going to enjoy the sidewalk or not,” Trimboli said.

The city decided safety comes first and approved steps to make sure there’s a clear path for pedestrians while working to save as many trees as possible.