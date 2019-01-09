SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — A pair of Bay Area lawmakers fed up with the impacts of the partial shutdown sent President Trump a special message Tuesday a few hours before his address.

Bay Area Representative Jackie Speier and North Coast Congressman Jared Huffman hand-delivered a bin that read “Trump Trash” to the White House Tuesday afternoon.

The garbage was collected by the two representatives and other volunteers over the weekend at Ocean Beach and Land’s End in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area in San Francisco.

