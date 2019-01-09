SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Crews are working to try and cap a gas line that ruptured after a car crashed into it Wednesday morning.

The scene is near Arden Way and Heritage Lane.

Early morning crash on Arden leads to gas leak. Odor in the air bc of winds. Neighboring businesses told to shelter in place. Arden off ramp closed in both directions & Arden is closed to Challenge Rd. pic.twitter.com/XR168vVa7N — Cambi Brown (@CambiBrown) January 9, 2019

Sacramento Fire officials say reported just after 7 a.m. that a car had crashed and taken out a gas line in the area. One person had to be pulled out by first responders from the car; that person has been taken to the hospital.

Both westbound and eastbound lanes of Arden Way are now closed at Heritage Lane due to the crash.

Evacuations are in place in the area due to a heavy gas odor.

A PG&E crew is on their way to cap the leak.

