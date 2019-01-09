  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Crews are working to try and cap a gas line that ruptured after a car crashed into it Wednesday morning.

The scene is near Arden Way and Heritage Lane.

Sacramento Fire officials say reported just after 7 a.m. that a car had crashed and taken out a gas line in the area. One person had to be pulled out by first responders from the car; that person has been taken to the hospital.

Both westbound and eastbound lanes of Arden Way are now closed at Heritage Lane due to the crash.

Evacuations are in place in the area due to a heavy gas odor.

A PG&E crew is on their way to cap the leak.

More information to come. 

