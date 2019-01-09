MANTECA (CBS13) — From homes to apartment complexes, to new businesses and even hotels, the City of Manteca is experiencing a big boom in building.

The city said commuters are driving construction all over town. Right now, dozens of residential and commercial projects are underway, including a new apartment complex near Highway 120 and Atherton Drive.

“We want to cater to these folks,” said economic development manager Don Smail. ““They’re basically paying the bills and bringing their disposable income from the bay area back home.”

Workers poured concrete in the parking lot and finished up construction on a handful of buildings before the complex is scheduled to open next month.

Smail said 650 houses are being constructed a year. Just a few miles away on Woodward Avenue, dozens of homes are going up.

The interest is so high that structures are selling well before they are built.

Close to Costco, construction has started on the Great Wolf Lodge. The 500-room resort and indoor water park is expected to open in Mid-2020.

Building for the future, to meet the demand of Bay Area families seeking affordable housing with a shorter commute to work.

Planners are hoping the new homes will attract new businesses as well.

Last month 5.11 Tactical and Penske Logistics opened distribution centers in the Centerpoint business park. Medline and Amazon Plus are in the works.