SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – Police are crediting social media and a good picture with helping them catch a man suspected of carjacking an off-duty firefighter in Emerald Bay.

The incident happened Tuesday evening, north of Lake Tahoe Boulevard.

South Lake Tahoe police say the off-duty firefighter was driving down the road when an unknown man stepped in front of him. The firefighter, who had his child in the car at the time, slammed on his brakes to avoid him.

The man then tried to get inside the firefighter’s car by trying to open the passenger side door.

A fight started when the man walked over to the driver’s side. At some point during the fight, however, the man jumped into the driver’s seat and tried to take off – with the firefighter’s kid still inside.

Somehow, the firefighter was able to get the man out of his car. The man then ran off, but not before the firefighter was able to snap a photo.

After police shared the photo on social media, a local business owner called and said the suspect looked like an ex-employee of his – 27-year-old Jacob Lewis.

Police say Lewis has a lengthy record of run-ins with the law going back 11 years.

Lewis was later arrested at his home and was booked at El Dorado County Jail. He’s facing charges of attempted carjacking, attempted kidnapping and battery.