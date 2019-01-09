SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives have identified the suspect wanted in connection to the killing of a young woman in south Sacramento on Tuesday.

The incident happened along the 7800 block of Orchard Woods Circle.

Deputies responded just after 9 a.m. to investigate a reported a shooting. A young woman who had been shot was found at the scene. She was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Yesterday we responded to a tragic incident where the life of a young woman was taken. The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Damion Horton. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Horton is urged to contact us at 916-874-5115 or 916-443-HELP. Please like & share this post. pic.twitter.com/d09O8VjTVD — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) January 9, 2019

A perimeter was set up in the neighborhood and deputies searched through the day, but the suspect was never found.

Wednesday, detectives identified the suspect as 20-year-old Sacramento resident Damion Horton. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Investigators say they believe Horton’s whereabouts are being concealed by family members and friends. One family member has been arrested, investigators say.

The name of the woman killed has not been released.