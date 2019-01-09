Filed Under:California Lottery, safeway
(credit: Davis Police Department)

DAVIS (CBS13) — Davis Police are looking to the public to find two suspects who stole a State Lottery kiosk out of a Safeway early Wednesday morning.

davis 2 Search On For Two Men Who Stole A Lottery Machine From A Grocery Store

(credit: Davis Police Department)

Surveillance footage from the Safeway store on Cowell Boulevard shows the subjects pull up to the store and carry the entire machine out of the automatic doors.

RELATED: Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Roommate’s $10 Million Winning Lottery Ticket

davis 5 Search On For Two Men Who Stole A Lottery Machine From A Grocery Store

(credit: Davis Police Department)

Police said they have recovered the machine but are still trying to identify the subjects responsible for removing it.

davis 1 Search On For Two Men Who Stole A Lottery Machine From A Grocery Store

(credit: Davis Police Department)

If you have any information regarding the identity of these two subjects, please call Davis PD at 530-747-5400.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s