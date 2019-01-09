DAVIS (CBS13) — Davis Police are looking to the public to find two suspects who stole a State Lottery kiosk out of a Safeway early Wednesday morning.

Surveillance footage from the Safeway store on Cowell Boulevard shows the subjects pull up to the store and carry the entire machine out of the automatic doors.

RELATED: Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Roommate’s $10 Million Winning Lottery Ticket

Police said they have recovered the machine but are still trying to identify the subjects responsible for removing it.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these two subjects, please call Davis PD at 530-747-5400.