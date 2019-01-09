FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS Local) — A woman was arrested Sunday at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after screaming at an airline employee and claiming she had a gun.

Police say 26-year-old Sabrina Rey Thomas of San Marcos, California, hoisted her body on the counter at a JetBlue gate while yelling at an employee.

“(Expletive), who does that to a woman like me? You rapist, get me out of here,” Thomas could be heard screaming while a JetBlue employee was on the phone. “I have a (expletive) gun on me, because I’m homeless. Get me out.”

The incident was captured on video and posted on Instagram by Dre London, rapper Post Malone’s manager.

JetBlue says the woman was denied boarding because she appeared to be intoxicated.

After the incident, Thomas attempted to leave the area. But when she was approached by a sheriff’s deputy, Thomas allegedly threw her duffel bag at the wall, hurled her passport on the floor and threw her ripped up boarding pass at him.

Broward Sheriff’s Office’s public information officer Joy Oglesby later confirmed the woman was not carrying a weapon. He told USA Today that Thomas was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation but not arrested.