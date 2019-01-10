STOCKTON (CBS13) – Gov. Gavin Newsom new proposed budget for California could mean the beginning of a new California State University campus in Stockton.

Newsom announced his first budget plan as governor on Thursday. A sizeable chunk of the $144 billion general fund budget will be going towards education.

About $2 million of that budget is being allocated to explore the possibility of a new CSU campus in San Joaquin County. That campus would most likely be in Stockton, according to the proposal.

The push for a new CSU campus in Stockton has been ongoing. An Assembly Bill was authored last year that offered a $7 billion bond for construction of three new campuses, including in Stockton, but that legislation later died.

The closest CSU campuses for San Joaquin County students are Stanislaus State in Turlock and Sacramento State.