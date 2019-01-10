DAVIS (CBS13) — A female officer has been shot in Davis, according to Davis Police. The officer was immediately transported to the UC Davis Medical Center.

Davis Police said the officer sustained a bullet wound has serious injuries after responding to a three-car crash. Officials said she is in critical condition

The incident reportedly happened near 5th and D street. Davis Police are blocking traffic at Richards exit off Interstate 80. The public is asked to avoid the Downtown Davis area at this time.

#Breaking SWAT team an K-9 units searching for gunman in Downtown Davis following Officer Involved Shooting. pic.twitter.com/hdg89YmEeE — stevelarge (@largesteven) January 11, 2019

The suspect has not been arrested at this time. He was described as a white male in his 20s, average build in a baseball cap, black jacket, blue or tan jeans, and black tactical boots.

BREAKING: Davis Police confirm 1 female officer has been shot. Manhunt underway for the suspect. Press to be briefed soon @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/27K9X36ueZ — Shirin Rajaee (@ShirinRajaee) January 11, 2019

The UC Davis is calling for a shelter in place at this time. Students and the public are asked to avoid the Downtown Davis area.

*Shelter In Place* A City of Davis Police officer was involved in a shooting in downtown Davis 60 minutes ago – *The suspect is still outstanding* Suspect is a white male in his 20's Average Build, Baseball Cap, Black Jacket, Blue or Tan Jeans, Black Tactical Boots. — UC Davis (@ucdavis) January 11, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for details.