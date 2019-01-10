DAVIS (CBS13) — A female officer has been shot in Davis, according to Davis Police. The officer was immediately transported to the UC Davis Medical Center.
Davis Police said the officer sustained a bullet wound has serious injuries after responding to a three-car crash. Officials said she is in critical condition
The incident reportedly happened near 5th and D street. Davis Police are blocking traffic at Richards exit off Interstate 80. The public is asked to avoid the Downtown Davis area at this time.
The suspect has not been arrested at this time. He was described as a white male in his 20s, average build in a baseball cap, black jacket, blue or tan jeans, and black tactical boots.
The UC Davis is calling for a shelter in place at this time. Students and the public are asked to avoid the Downtown Davis area.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.