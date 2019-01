FOLSOM (CBS13) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Fairfield Thursday morning, police say.

The incident happened along E. Travis Boulevard between Kidder Avenue and North Texas Street.

AVOID E. Travis Blvd. due to traffic incident. E. Travis Blvd. is closed in both directions between Kidder Ave. and N. Texas Street. — Fairfield, CA Police (@FairfieldPolice) January 10, 2019

Fairfield police say a pedestrian was hit by a car. That pedestrian suffered fatal injuries; the driver stayed at the scene, police say.

The name of the pedestrian has not been released at this point.

Exactly when the crash happened is unclear.