FOLSOM (CBS13) – At least one person had died in a crash that has a part of a main road in Folsom closed Thursday morning.

Folsom officials say Blue Ravine Road, between Parkway Drive and Big Valley Road, is closed due to the crash.

Please avoid Blue Ravine Road between Parkway Drive and Big Valley Road until further notice due to an accident. — City of Folsom (@CityofFolsom) January 10, 2019

A car and a pedestrian were involved in the crash. Folsom police confirm the person has died; the driver stayed at the scene.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area for the time being. It’s unclear when the road will reopen.

No other information has been released at this point.